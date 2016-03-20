Is This IKEA's Chicest Launch Ever?

Talk about a very happy marriage. The Swedish design brains behind IKEA took a trip to São Paulo, Brazil, and came home with a bushel of inspiration, leading to a new and super exuberant collection of textiles, small home accessories and furniture that will make you want to crank up the samba music in your life. The limited-edition group of TILLFÄLLE items can only be purchased in the furniture retailer’s stores starting today, and will be available while supplies last.

We’ve chosen a few of our favorites here—the graphic tabletop products, gorgeous textiles and sleek furniture (like the stool above) will send you sprinting to your nearest IKEA outpost. Once you go, you may want to buy a few plates for your BFF too, and start planning a spring dinner party together with caipirinhas a-go-go. Saúde!

RELATED: How to Make a Healthy Caipirinha Cocktail