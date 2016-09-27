Tour Lea Michele’s Airy L.A. Abode

For InStyle’s special Home & Design issue, eleven celebrities and designers welcomed us into their abodes for an exclusive tour. Check back regularly on instyle.com for a preview of each story, and pick up the special issue currently available on newsstands (until 12/9/16), and for digital download on iTunes and Google play now.

Joanna Bober
Sep 27, 2016 @ 7:00 pm
<p>OPEN FLOOR PLAN</p>
OPEN FLOOR PLAN

The kitchen, dining, and living-room areas in Michele’s house share an open space and an immense skylight. Multiple floor-to-ceiling sliding doors lead outside to the pool area and the space is perfectly styled with all the best furniture. Continue on to shop the room's best pieces.

Gentl and Hyers/ Edge Reps
<p>LIVING ROOM DETAIL</p>
LIVING ROOM DETAIL

This room combines chic and comfy in the most elegant way. “A neutral palette works so well for me. It’s very calming,” says Michele, of her cozy living space. Keep clicking through the gallery to shop the room's most stunning pieces.

Gentl and Hyers/ Edge Reps
<p>GRANDMOTHER’S CHINA</p>
GRANDMOTHER’S CHINA

“My mother recently gave me this china from my grandmother Sylvia, who was such a sweet, delicate woman. I’ll leave it for my own children someday,” says Michele. Click through to shop a similar vintage dishware set for all your finest occasions. 

Gentl and Hyers/ Edge Reps
<p>SEATING AREA</p>
SEATING AREA

We love this stunning seating area with black accents. Interior designer Estee Stanley helped Michele create a seating area under the house’s main staircase, which leads to a home gym. Shop the table, decorative globe, and Michele's dainty Byredo candle in the slides ahead.

Gentl and Hyers/ Edge Reps
<p>DINING ROOM</p>
DINING ROOM

A Restoration Hardware table anchors the dining room. The murals behind it are from Anthropologie. Continue on to shop the room's best pieces, such as the dining room table and a look-alike velvet sofa from Urban Outfitters.

Gentl and Hyers/ Edge Reps
<p>RECORD COLLECTION</p>
RECORD COLLECTION

“Some of my records were passed down to me from my parents, but the Barbras and the Judys are mine,” says Michele. “Obviously, anytime I can go to a record store, if I find Barbra, I take it.”

Gentl and Hyers/ Edge Reps
<p>BRIGHT KITCHEN</p>
BRIGHT KITCHEN

Michele eats breakfast every day at the marble bar in her kitchen. “When I’m home, I keep my diet vegetarian, almost vegan, and gluten-free,” she says. For her friends, Michele likes to cook homemade pizzas; her latest specialty is a truffle, radicchio, and Parmesan combo on a whole-wheat crust. “When I was a little girl, I used to play a game where I was a waitress, and I would say to my parents, ‘Can I take your order?’ I love asking people what they want to eat, and I love making it for them.”

Gentl and Hyers/ Edge Reps
<p>GREENHOUSE EFFECT</p>
GREENHOUSE EFFECT

“I asked the former owners of the house if I could keep their plants. I like how they connect with the greenery outside,” says Michele, seated in the living room. Continue through to get your own greens similar to Michele's indoor tree.

Gentl and Hyers/ Edge Reps
<p>GUEST ROOM</p>
GUEST ROOM

Michele’s parents, now both retired, often visit from New York, so she designed a guest suite with them in mind. “I made this room very inviting for my parents,” she says. “I wanted it to look kind of like a hotel: Casa de Michele.”

Gentl and Hyers/ Edge Reps
