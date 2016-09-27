Tour Lea Michele’s Airy L.A. Abode

When Glee Alum Lea Michele isn’t shooting her TV series, Scream Queens, she’s nesting in her L.A. sanctuary hanging with friends and cooking up a storm. The tranquility surrounding the four-bedroom home, nestled in a canyon in West L.A., inspired her to purchase it in 2015. Up until then she had been living in Hollywood, and “that became very suffocating for me, with all the tour buses around,” she explains. “I needed a home that would allow me to recover and breathe and recharge. I fell in love with this place the minute I saw it, just being so far from people, and really being in nature and in the mountains. It’s spacious, and you see so much green. This house is healing.”

Now, by all measures, the 30-year-old has her own oasis of calm. On a recent sunny afternoon, she pads around the house barefoot, her long hair loose around her shoulders. She wears a flowing teal blue cross-back sundress by Natalie Martin, a designer she discovered through fashion stylist and interior decorator Estee Stanley (“Estee said to me, ‘Oh my God, you need these dresses in your life!’ ” says Michele, laughing). Stanley also helped her set up her new house, creating white, airy rooms appointed with comfortable seating, plus the occasional Buddha statue and crystals given to Michele by friends. “I accept them from people I care about and believe have good energy themselves,” she says.

VIDEO: Go Inside Lea Michele's L.A. Home

