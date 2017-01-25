Take a Look at Taylor Swift's Impressive Real Estate Portfolio

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Jane Asher
Jan 25, 2017 @ 5:45 pm

Taylor Swift literally owns homes from coast to coast: an apartment in the coveted N.Y.C. neighborhood of TriBeCa, a sprawling estate on the ocean in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, a house in the quiet Tennessee suburbs of Nashville, a condo located in Nashville's famous music row, plus two homes in Beverly Hills, Calif., one an iconic mansion, the other a more modest cottage.

The six homes have surely seen many a squad hangout, and her most recent purchase, the Beverly Hills mansion, is on its way to becoming an official, local landmark. But we all know it's the Rhode Island home where the real parties happen, like her now-infamous July 4th bashes and the Thanksgiving dinner she hosted for her friends and family last year.

Keep scrolling for a look at Swift's impressive real estate portfolio, assembled with the help of our friends at Trulia, that we're sure she'll continue to add to over the coming years. 

1 of 12 Courtesy Trulia

Iconic Beverly Hills Mansion

Swift bought this home back in Sept. 2015.

2 of 12 Courtesy Trulia

Iconic Beverly Hills Mansion

The home boasts seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, plus this gorgeous pool and expansive backyard. 

3 of 12 Courtesy Trulia

Rhode Island Beach House

Built in 1930, this seven bedroom, nine bathroom oceanfront estate sits on five acres atop the highest point in Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

4 of 12 Courtesy Trulia

Rhode Island Beach House

Swift purchased the home in 2013 for a cool $17.75 million.

5 of 12 Courtesy Trulia

TriBeCa Condo

Swift purchased two apartments from Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson, back in 2014 for nearly $20 million. She then combined them into one massive penthouse apartment where she regularly hosts parties and sleepovers for her famous friends. 

6 of 12 Courtesy Trulia

TriBeCa Condo

The 8,309-square-foot apartment has 10 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. 

7 of 12 Courtesy Trulia

Beverly Hills Cottage

This was Swift's first home purchase in L.A., bought in 2011, a year after her song "You Belong with Me" exploded onto the music scene. 

8 of 12 Courtesy Trulia

Beverly Hills Cottage

The Cape Cod-style home sits on almost an acre and a half of land and features three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms.

9 of 12 Courtesy Trulia

Home in the Nashville Suburbs

The main house has four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, plus a 2,000-square-foot guesthouse located next to the pool. 

10 of 12 Courtesy Trulia

Home in the Nashville Suburbs

Swift bought the 5,600-square-foot home  in June 2011 for $2.5 million

11 of 12 Courtesy Trulia

Condo on Nashville's Music Row

The musician bought this condo in Nashville in 2009, when she was just 20 years old for $1.99 million. 

12 of 12 Courtesy Trulia

Condo on Nashville's Music Row

The 3,240-square-foot condo features floor to ceiling windows showing off Nashville's skyline.

