Shop Designer Kelly Wearstler's House: How to Recreate Her Luxurious Beachfront Oasis

Dean Kaufman
Anna Hecht and Anne Vorrasi
Oct 15, 2016 @ 9:00 am

In InStyle's fall 2016 Home and Decor issue, we featured Los Angeles interior decorator Kelly Wearster's stunning beachfront home. One look inside the Malibu retreat—with its extravagant finishes and artistically placed furnishings—and it's clear that Wearstler is in a design league of her own.

In creating her midcentury modern-meets-art deco dwelling, Wearstler explained how "everything in the house [was] inspired by a found-it-in-the-sand feel." By focusing on natural materials, like cool stone and slick marble, Wearstler managed to create a dwelling that feels natural and carefree, yet luxurious at the same time. What makes the space come to life though, is a unique mix of neutral-toned accessories that are anything but boring. "I like things that are glamorous and sexy—everyone does—but I really like the tension between raw and refined," Wearstler told InStyle.

To shop items similar to those in Wearstler's pad, keep scrolling through the products below.

1 of 22 Dean Kaufman

Family Room

"I wanted objects specific to this location, like the chandelier that resembles seaweed washed up on the shore," says Wearstler. The ocean-facing chaises are covered with a fish-scale pattern in shiny leather.

2 of 22 Courtesy

Rounded Inlay Side Table

Anthropologie available at Anthropologie $598 SHOP NOW
3 of 22 Courtesy

Conffered Inlay Boxes

Jayson Home and Garden available at Jayson Home From $150 SHOP NOW
4 of 22 Courtesy

Oviedo Leather Chaise

Restoration Hardware available at RH, Restoration Hardware From $2,495 SHOP NOW
5 of 22 Courtesy

Polypropylene Lappljung Ruta Rug

IKEA available at Amazon $140 SHOP NOW
6 of 22 Dean Kaufman

The Master Bedroom

In the master bedroom a gallery of graffiti-style artwork creates a youthful vibe. "Black-and-white doesn't have to be boring, especially if things have a bold pattern or a textured surface," Wearstler says.

7 of 22 Courtesy

Pick Up Sticks by Kim Johnson

Minted available at Minted From $21 SHOP NOW
8 of 22 Courtesy

Audrey Nightstand

West Elm available at West Elm $349 SHOP NOW
9 of 22 Courtesy

Classic Little Kiss Marble Sculpture

Kelly Wearstler available at Kelly Wearster $395 SHOP NOW
10 of 22 Courtesy

Odalisque Scented Candle

available at Net-A-Porter $95 SHOP NOW
11 of 22 Courtesy

Tamarind Vase

Jonathan Adler available at Jonathan Adler $198 SHOP NOW
12 of 22 Courtesy

Pin Stripe Bone Box

available at Dwell Studio $90 SHOP NOW
13 of 22 Dean Kaufman

The Living Room

Wearstler relaxes on a low-slung vintage Tobia Scarpa sofa in a living room awash with sandy beiges and stony grays. "It's all about texture and movement," she says of the scheme. An oversize wooden artist's model sits on a 1970s geometric cabinet from JF Chen in Los Angeles.

14 of 22 Courtesy

Ecru Souffle Settee Ruched Leather

Kelly Wearstler available at Kelly Wearster $13,900 SHOP NOW
15 of 22 Courtesy

Starburst Teak Trays

Serena & Lily available at Serena & Lily From $298 SHOP NOW
16 of 22 Courtesy

Basque Steel and Brushed Nickel Arc Floor Lamp

available at Macy's $310 SHOP NOW
17 of 22 Courtesy

Marble plinth cube side table

Restoration Hardware available at RH, Restoration Hardware $1,295 SHOP NOW
18 of 22 Courtesy

Ivory Rei Vases

Jayson Home and Garden available at Jayson Home $14 each SHOP NOW
19 of 22 Courtesy

Brass Trek Bookends

available at The Future Perfect $566 SHOP NOW
20 of 22 Dean Kaufman

The Dining Room

The sunken dining room has a monumental stone table and modern chairs. "Artwork leaned casually against the wall keeps the room from feeling too formal," Wearstler says.

21 of 22 Courtesy

Soren Chair

available at Coil & Drift $2,206 SHOP NOW
22 of 22 Courtesy

Retro Ellipse Brass Carafe

Michele Varian available at Michele Varian $78 SHOP NOW

