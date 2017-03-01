Selena Gomez's Texas Home Can Be Yours for $3M—Take a Look Inside

Jeffrey Mayer/Wireimage
Selena Gomez is moving up and moving on from her home state of Texas, starting with the listing of her home in the Dallas suburb of Fort Worth.

According to Trulia, the property, which recently hit the market at $2.999 million, is located in Fort Worth's coveted neighborhood of Montserrat and sits on more than one-and-a-half acres of land, which includes a full tennis court, swimming pool complete with a built-in waterslide, and a mini golf course.

The 5-bed, 6 1/2-bath home is also equipped with a movie theater with built-in seating for eight, a game room with a pool table and full wet bar, an outdoor patio with a fire pit and a flat screen TV, plus an eight-car garage.

The Coach brand ambassador and probable girlfriend of The Weeknd should have no trouble finding a buyer for this gorgeous home. Scroll down below to see inside!

The Exterior

The Fort Worth, Texas, home is built resort-style, with a courtyard in the center of the U-shaped house.

The Living Room

We love the exposed beams and stone fireplace in this big, airy and bright living room. And how comfortable does that couch look? We have a feeling a few hit pop songs were written in this room. 

The Kitchen

The open concept kitchen flows into the living room, perfect for entertaining guests, hosting casual dinner parties, and of course, squad hang outs. 

The Breakfast Room

We love the bright blue cabinets in this eating area and the big window to let in some natural light to start the day. 

The Dining Room

Another bright and inviting room complete with a few pops of color to give it a young, fun feel. 

The Master Bed

Just one of five bedrooms found throughout the sprawling home.

The Master Bath

We bet Gomez could fit her entire glam squad and friend squad into this huge bathroom, complete with a standalone tub, shower, and double sinks. 

The Movie Theater

Although we can't be sure, we're hoping a few rounds of Wizards of Waverly Place marathons took place in this eight-person movie room. 

The Backyard

Yes that's a little putting green you see over there on the right. Plus a large outdoor patio, complete with a BBQ area, fire pit, and flat screen TV.

The Pool

The perfect setting for Spring Breakers 2. am I right?

