Selena Gomez's Texas Home Can Be Yours for $3M—Take a Look Inside

Selena Gomez is moving up and moving on from her home state of Texas, starting with the listing of her home in the Dallas suburb of Fort Worth.

According to Trulia, the property, which recently hit the market at $2.999 million, is located in Fort Worth's coveted neighborhood of Montserrat and sits on more than one-and-a-half acres of land, which includes a full tennis court, swimming pool complete with a built-in waterslide, and a mini golf course.

VIDEO: Inside Selena Gomez's $3 Million Texas Home

The 5-bed, 6 1/2-bath home is also equipped with a movie theater with built-in seating for eight, a game room with a pool table and full wet bar, an outdoor patio with a fire pit and a flat screen TV, plus an eight-car garage.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Drops Ultimate Breakup Anthem “It Ain’t Me”

The Coach brand ambassador and probable girlfriend of The Weeknd should have no trouble finding a buyer for this gorgeous home. Scroll down below to see inside!