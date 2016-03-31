Julianne Hough Invites You to See Her Newly Revamped Backyard

Katie Donbavand
Mar 31, 2016 @ 3:00 pm
Julianne Hough Backyard Tour - The Sofa
pinterest
Pup-Friendly Sofas

Hough's gorgeous backyard retreat has it all: a sunny patio, a dinner-party-ready pergola, and plenty of snuggle spots to curl up with her pups. "If I’m just laying low, I’ll read on the couch with Lexi and Harley, or have breakfast outside," she says. 

Justin Coit
Julianne Hough Backyard Tour - The Pergola
pinterest
The Pergola

"I love my pergola, which has a hand-woven roof that adds so much character to my yard and keeps my friends and I shaded during our big feasts," she says. 

Justin Coit
Julianne Hough Backyard Tour - Table Settings
pinterest
The Table Settings

When hosting dinner parties, Hough mixes natural elements with elegant, rose gold-toned servingware (all available in her collection for Joss & Main). "It's all in the texture and mix of materials," she says of the relaxed tablescape vibe. "While I love earthy tones and natural fibers, I also like to add metallic elements, especially in brass tones to add a sophisticated element."

Justin Coit
Julianne Hough Backyard Tour - Dinner Party Ready
pinterest
Where to Party

Hough wasted no time in putting her patio to good use. "My girlfriends and I alternate who hosts our dinners," she says. "At my [one girlfriend's] dinner, we cooked Mediterranean. We grilled chicken and steak kabobs, and had a variety of healthy Greek salads and side dishes." Nab some of the healthy hostess's favorite recipes here

Justin Coit
Julianne Hough Backyard Tour - The Fireplace
pinterest
The Fireplace 

The outdoor fireplace surrounded by plush seating provides a cozy, post-dinner place to gather.  

Justin Coit
Julianne Hough Backyard Tour
pinterest
Tableware Favorites

Hough's outdoor space features plenty of great spots to curl up with a cuppa. The actress prefers a chic, natural palette of bright wood and white pottery, dotted with succulents and metallic flatware. "My main tips are to keep your dishware fairly neutral as the foundation, and then introduce pops of color in your glassware and napkins which takes your setting to a new level," she explains. 

Justin Coit
1 of 7

Advertisement
1 of 6 Justin Coit

Pup-Friendly Sofas

Hough's gorgeous backyard retreat has it all: a sunny patio, a dinner-party-ready pergola, and plenty of snuggle spots to curl up with her pups. "If I’m just laying low, I’ll read on the couch with Lexi and Harley, or have breakfast outside," she says. 

Advertisement
2 of 6 Justin Coit

The Pergola

"I love my pergola, which has a hand-woven roof that adds so much character to my yard and keeps my friends and I shaded during our big feasts," she says. 

3 of 6 Justin Coit

The Table Settings

When hosting dinner parties, Hough mixes natural elements with elegant, rose gold-toned servingware (all available in her collection for Joss & Main). "It's all in the texture and mix of materials," she says of the relaxed tablescape vibe. "While I love earthy tones and natural fibers, I also like to add metallic elements, especially in brass tones to add a sophisticated element."

Advertisement
4 of 6 Justin Coit

Where to Party

Hough wasted no time in putting her patio to good use. "My girlfriends and I alternate who hosts our dinners," she says. "At my [one girlfriend's] dinner, we cooked Mediterranean. We grilled chicken and steak kabobs, and had a variety of healthy Greek salads and side dishes." Nab some of the healthy hostess's favorite recipes here

Advertisement
5 of 6 Justin Coit

The Fireplace 

The outdoor fireplace surrounded by plush seating provides a cozy, post-dinner place to gather.  

Advertisement
6 of 6 Justin Coit

Tableware Favorites

Hough's outdoor space features plenty of great spots to curl up with a cuppa. The actress prefers a chic, natural palette of bright wood and white pottery, dotted with succulents and metallic flatware. "My main tips are to keep your dishware fairly neutral as the foundation, and then introduce pops of color in your glassware and napkins which takes your setting to a new level," she explains. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!