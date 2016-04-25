See Inside Joe Jonas's Sprawling $24,845-a-Night Coachella Bachelor Pad

Some Coachella-goers prefer to rough it and camp on-site during the outdoorsy, weekend-long music gathering. Joe Jonas is not one of them. The DNCE frontman with a proclivity for hair dye kicked off festival season in grand fashion by renting out the legendary Bing Crosby Estate in Thunderbird Heights, a private community in Rancho Mirage, Calif. The 7,000-square-foot space formerly owned by the Grammy award-winning singer features five bedrooms, custom-made furnishings, and even a putting green.

To take a peek inside, scroll through the photos below. And if you want to take a cue from Jonas, the property is available to rent through Luxury Retreats (due to high demand, it's $24,845 per night during Coachella, but prices drop to $8,390 per night between April 27 and May 2; and ranges from $4,685 to $5,485 between May 3 and October 5).