See Inside Joe Jonas's Sprawling $24,845-a-Night Coachella Bachelor Pad

Mike Windle/Getty Images
Claire Stern
Apr 25, 2016 @ 10:45 am

Some Coachella-goers prefer to rough it and camp on-site during the outdoorsy, weekend-long music gathering. Joe Jonas is not one of them. The DNCE frontman with a proclivity for hair dye kicked off festival season in grand fashion by renting out the legendary Bing Crosby Estate in Thunderbird Heights, a private community in Rancho Mirage, Calif. The 7,000-square-foot space formerly owned by the Grammy award-winning singer features five bedrooms, custom-made furnishings, and even a putting green.

To take a peek inside, scroll through the photos below. And if you want to take a cue from Jonas, the property is available to rent through Luxury Retreats (due to high demand, it's $24,845 per night during Coachella, but prices drop to $8,390 per night between April 27 and May 2; and ranges from $4,685 to $5,485 between May 3 and October 5).

VIEW FROM OUTSIDE

With a panoramic desert landscape in the distance, the outdoor space includes a heated pool and hot tub and expansive patio area.

THE POOL AREA

The picturesque pebble hot tub, with adjacent fire pits, perfectly harmonizes with the tropical landscape.

THE INDOOR/OUTDOOR REC ROOM

A billiards table and indoor wet bar render this the perfect area for a shady respite from the sun.

THE KITCHEN

A sliding door allows for easy access to the patio dining area.

THE HOME THEATER

Mid-century Hollywood film posters adorn the walls in the movie theater, which seats six to eight people on a plush leather sofa.

THE MASTER BEDROOM

The 1,400-square-foot master bedroom—equipped with a king-size bed, two flat-screen TVs, idyllic views, and an alfresco shower—is the perfect place to unwind after a long day.

THE OUTDOOR SHOWER

In case all six bathrooms inside the house are being used, occupants of the master bedroom are encouraged to utilize the outdoor shower, which is surrounded by glass blocks for privacy.

THE GUEST ROOM

Nearly as lavish as the master bedroom, one of the guest's quarters boasts patio access and a working fireplace.

THE GUEST BATHROOM

A modern art deco vibe permeates throughout the space, and particularly in the bathrooms, with intricately shaped mirrors and light fixtures.

AN ADDITIONAL KITCHEN

Located between two guest bedrooms, the second full-size kitchen can be accessed through a private entrance.

OUTSIDE THE HOME

The residence's exterior has Asian influences, including the foyer's 10-foot majestic front door.

