Tour Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman's Colorful Hollywood Hideaway

Degen Pener
Oct 05, 2016 @ 6:00 pm
<p>The Sitting Room</p>
The Sitting Room

Mullally stands in front of a vast oil painting in the sitting room by contemporary artist Monique van Genderen. The chaise is from B&B Italia, the lamp Objet Insolite, and the credenza Therien Studio Workshop.

Martyn Thompson/Art Department
<p>The Living Room</p>
The Living Room

"It's so quiet, and there are deer and lots of birds. It's almost like this is our vacation house," says Mullally. The living room features vintage '70s ergonomic armchairs by Norwegian designer Terje Ekstrøm, a hot pink rug from ABC Carpet & Home, and a bronze and glass table by Fran Taubman.

Martyn Thompson/Art Department
<p>The Reflecting Pool</p>
The Reflecting Pool

A small, decorative pool lies between two glassed-in sitting areas.

Martyn Thompson/Art Department
<p>The Kitchen</p>
The Kitchen

Brian Fireman's hand-carved bar stools from Siglo Moderno contrast with the sleek custom cabinetry and Corican countertops designed by iDGroup.

Martyn Thompson/Art Department
<p>The Dining Room</p>
The Dining Room

A chandelier by Plug adds movement to a stark dining space, as do the dancers in Malick Sidibé's Nuit de Noël photo. The portrait is by Pablo Picasso, and the custom table is by Offerman.

Martyn Thompson/Art Department
<p>The Bedroom</p>
The Bedroom

The bedroom is a study in whites starting with the bed designed by Ames Ingham. The vintage mercury glass lamp is from Orange, and the side table is by Holly Hunt.

Martyn Thompson/Art Department
<p>The Walk-In Closet</p>
The Walk-In Closet

In Mullally's dressing room, a custom table by Ingham holds her costume jewelry collection: "I have crazy stuff for my band [Nancy and Beth] and for playing dress-up," she explains.

Martyn Thompson/Art Department
<p>The Bathroom</p>
The Bathroom

After doing a play in London, Mullally was inspired to wallpaper her bathrooms. "I love the style and the mix of color and pattern in London," she says. She found this Christian Lacroix Mariposa design at L.A.'s Walnut Wallpaper.

Martyn Thompson/Art Department
<p>The Close Ups</p>
The Close Ups

Top left: Offerman built this walnut stool for a scene in The Seer, a documentary he co-produced about author Wendell Berry. "The wood has been ravaged by termites, so it has a real art quality to it," he says.

Bottom left: The couple purchased the vintage turntable on Etsy.

Right: Offerman's Martin guitar sits in the living room.

Martyn Thompson/Art Department
