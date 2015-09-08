Go Inside Monique Lhuillier's Stunning Closet in Her L.A. Home

Andrea Cheng
Sep 08, 2015 @ 1:30 pm
<p>The Closet</p>
The Closet

"I moved into my house 10 years ago, and my closet was the only room in the house that I hadn't changed or decorated," Lhuillier says. "I always dreamed for a more organized, a more beautiful space that reflected the rest of my house." She painted the closet a custom gray—one of her favorite shades because "it's neutral, calming, serene, clean, and clothes stand out against gray."

Rachel Bujalski
<p>The Ottomans</p>
The Ottomans

"I worked with a local artist in Los Angeles Azadeh Shladovsky to customize these," she says. "I had been a fan of her work for years and I finally found a place for them. They weigh a ton, they're a piece of art, and they're whimsical at the same time."

Rachel Bujalski
<p>The Chandelier</p>
The Chandelier

"The chandelier is from my lighting collection," Lhuillier says of her custom Waterford. "Iit in custom shades of gray with a few clear crystals. It has a beautiful smoky effect—it's like a dripping necklace."

Rachel Bujalski
<p>The Three-Way Mirror</p>
The Three-Way Mirror

"I built in a three-way mirror, so I could stand on either side of the closet and see every angle," she says.

Rachel Bujalski
<p>Shelves of Shoes</p>
Shelves of Shoes

"I arrange boots on the bottom because they need more height, then running shoes, then flats, and the rest are my heels," she says. "I like to organize by color—it's more soothing to the eye and it's easier to find something when it's arranged by tones." 

Rachel Bujalski
<p>The Boot Rack</p>
The Boot Rack

"My boots go on the bottom because they need more height," she says. Those boot hooks? Genius.

Rachel Bujalski
<p>The Shelves</p>
The Shelves

"To maximize space, especially when you have limited space, build the closet all the way up to the ceiling," she says. "Don't stop the woodwork—utilize every space. I keep boxes of pictures up there and shoe bags."

Rachel Bujalski
<p>The Organization Strategy</p>
The Organization Strategy

"I organize by occasion, then clothing type, and then color," Lhuillier says. "It's important to get uniform hangers for the entire closet. Mismatched hangers is a distracting element that you can easily eliminate, so you can focus on your clothes."

Rachel Bujalski
<p>Clothes That Bring Joy</p>
Clothes That Bring Joy

"When was my closet was under renovation, it was an opportunity to edit and reexamine all my clothes," Lhuillier says. "This is one of my favorite dresses from my earlier collections—more than eight years ago—this one will always stay."

Rachel Bujalski
<p>The Jewelry Display</p>
The Jewelry Display

"This was a way to organize all my everyday jewelry," she says. "And it has a glass top, so you can see all the jewelry, watches, everything, all at the same time." 

Rachel Bujalski
<p>Everything Serves a Purpose</p>
Everything Serves a Purpose

"Everything in this closet is about organization," she says. "There's not one drawer that doesn't have an organizational component. Everything is compartmentalized."

Rachel Bujalski
<p>The Sunglasses Drawer</p>
The Sunglasses Drawer

"The last thing I put on are my sunglasses," she says. "This way I don't need to open individual cases to see my sunglasses. I can just grab and go."

Rachel Bujalski
<p>On Getting Dressed</p>
On Getting Dressed

"The whole concept revolved around the idea of being able to stand in front of the closet and see everything in one glance," she says. "Whether I start with a dress or with a shoe and work backwards. It makes getting dressed so much easier. It saves so much time."

Rachel Bujalski
