Go Inside Monique Lhuillier's Stunning Closet in Her L.A. Home

Monique Lhuillier is responsible for whipping up breathtaking bridal creations and equally breathtaking ready-to-wear designs that pretty much double as red carpet regulars at this point. And her runways are no different (she once transformed her set into a larger-than-life jewelry box). And so when we got the opportunity to peek inside her newly renovated closet in Los Angeles, we can't say were all too surprise that it was as beautiful as any one of her show sets. In fact, "jewelry box" was how she described it.

"I moved into my house 10 years ago, and my closet was the only room in the house that I hadn't changed or decorated," she tells InStyle. "I always dreamed for a more organized, a more beautiful space that reflected the rest of my house. You don’t realize how much time you spend in your closet, and I wanted to be in a beautiful and efficient space."

She envisioned a world of serene gray (one of her favorite colors: "it's neutral, calming, serene, clean") with beautiful textures and lighting. And she made it happen with the help of designer Lisa Adams, transforming her 260-square-feet walk-in closet into a space lined with plush carpeting and wood-paneled walls in a bespoke shade of gray (that ties in with the rest of her house). She installed a custom Waterford chandelier dripping in smoky ombré crystals, equipped hanging rods with LED lights, created hooks for boots and purses, and built a three-way mirror. And for the finishing touch, she worked with a local Los Angeles artist Azadeh Shladovsky to customize two ottoman poofs that serve as pieces of art.

Basically, the closet has Monique Lhuillier's design DNA imprinted all over it. "It's a joy to be in my closet," she says. "It's my kids' favorite place to hang out it; it's become an inviting atmosphere."

What about her husband? "That's one of the reasons we've been happily married for 20 years," she laughs. "We don't share a closet."

From the rows shoes to neat boot hooks, get design inspo from Lhuillier's closet, ahead.

