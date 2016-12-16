See the Former Hadid-Family Mansion That's Listed for $85 Million

A home so expansive, it has its own name.

Le Belvedere, a mansion developed by Gigi and Bella Hadid's father, Mohamed Hadid, located in the affluent Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel Air, was recently listed on the market for a jaw-dropping $85 million. According to the Wall Street Journal, the home is currently not owned by the real estate mogul, as Hadid sold it to international owners for $50 million back in 2010. But, the buyers never ended up moving in, and Hadid and his partner, Shiva Safai, have since leased out the property.

Some interesting (and mind-blowing) facts about the 10 bedroom, 15 bathroom, 35,000 sq. ft. property, according to listing agents Joyce Rey of Coldwell Previews International and Stacy Gottula of The Agency: It has a secure open motor court that parks at least 20 cars, plus garage facilities, including two for limousine-length vehicles; a 5,000-bottle wine cellar with an attached dining room and entrance hall with bar and entertainment area; a grand ballroom that seats 200-250 guests with a commercial kitchen (for the caterers, obviously); a courtyard dining area for 100 guests; a 70-foot infinity pool and 12-person spa; eight rose gardens, three large fountains and four fountains with sculptures. And that's not even the half of it.

VIDEO: Mansion Developed by Mohamed Hadid Hits the Market at $85 Million

There's also the many, many bedrooms on the upper level—with a majority each containing its own his-and-hers closets. Plus the spacious main floor, complete with a reception hall, formal living room, formal dining room, informal dining room, informal family room with bar lounge, music room, library, double office suite, 4 powder rooms, lanai family room, breakfast room, butlers pantry, oversized gourmet chef’s kitchen, one staff bedroom, and a staff office.

Scroll down below to take a look inside the insane mansion. You need to see it to believe it.