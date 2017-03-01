Michael Jackson's Famed Neverland Ranch Listed for $67 Million

Michael Jackson's former estate, Neverland Ranch, now called Sycamore Valley Ranch, has hit the market at $67 million. "This quintessential California estate is now ready for the next chapter in its journey," says listing agent Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker Previews International. "The panoramic views and grounds of this prized estate are among its most coveted hallmarks. We are eager to watch Sycamore Valley Ranch transform into full bloom this coming spring.”

The ranch sits on 2,700 acres—over four square miles—of land in Los Olivos, a town just outside of Santa Barbara, California and features a stunning lanscape of "sweeping vistas, dramatic mountain ranges, and pastoral farmland ... designed for recreation and entertaining on a grand scale" according to the real estate company.

The ranch is just a 30-minute drive to downtown Santa Barbara and five miles from the charming town of Los Olivos in the Santa Ynez Valley and borders the Los Padres National Forest.

The French Normandy-style manor, designed by award-winning architect Robert Altevers in 1982, is the main residence on the 50 maintained acres within the Ranch. It boasts 12,598 square feet, 5 fireplaces, a first-floor master wing with a private loft, two master baths, two walk-in cedar-lined closets, and a private outdoor garden. Plus, four additional bedrooms, a separate apartment above the garages, and a 5,500-square-foot guest house with four separate suites.

The property also contains a red barn originally built for Clydesdales, a train station-style building with a kitchenette, loft, and two fireplaces, a 50-person stand-alone movie theater, a dance studio, a three-bedroom ranch house next to the stables, with a full kitchen and fireplace, and a separate staff house.