Could Matthew Perry's New $20 Million Penthouse BE Any Cooler?

Matthew Perry has come a long way since his Friends days. The actor, who became famous as the always-hilarious Chandler Bing, just purchased a $20 million penthouse in Century City, Calif., and in the words of his character, it couldn’t BE any cooler.

According to Trulia, the luxurious home was originally listed at $26.5 million so, apparently, Perry got a solid deal. The 9,318-square-foot penthouse has four bedrooms and eight bathrooms and boasts incredible views of both downtown Los Angeles and the Pacific Ocean. The home also features a master suite, a formal dining room, and an eat-in kitchen.

Perry’s new home is located in a luxury apartment building called “The Century,” which houses four acres of gardens, a lap pool, gym, spa, screening room, wine cellar, and more, so he’ll have plenty of ways to keep himself busy.

And this $20 million home isn’t his only property: The Friends star owns a $12 million home on the beach in Malibu, and he’s looking to sell his Hollywood Hills estate for $13.5 million.

Keep scrolling to take a peek inside the impressive new digs.