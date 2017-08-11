You Could Live Like Lauren Conrad for a Cool $4.5 Million

It’s never been easier to live an Instagram-worthy life à la Lauren Conrad because according to Trulia, the former reality star has put her six-bedroom, five-bathroom Brentwood, Calif., home on the market. Of course, the purchase would run you a cool $4.5 million.

Conrad bought the pad back in 2013 for $3.7 million and she’s injected her unique personal style into the stunning 4,303-square foot home, from the light and airy kitchen to the luxe, neutral-toned master bedroom. Even the bathrooms have a touch of LC flare and are complete with vanity lighting that you would expect to find in a backstage dressing room.

VIDEO: Lauren Conrad and William Tell Welcome Their First Child

As for where exactly Conrad, hubby William Tell, and new baby boy William “Liam” James will be living? The star owns two properties back in Laguna Beach: One she purchased back in 2008 for $2 million, while the other she bought in 2014 for $8.5 million.

Even if you don’t have a few million to drop on a new home, you can always take a cue from her decorating style for your own abode. Keep scrolling to peek inside.