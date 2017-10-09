Tour Jennifer Lopez’s Extravagant $27 Million Manhattan Penthouse

Jenny is saying hello to a whole new block. Jennifer Lopez just put her stunning Manhattan penthouse on the market for a cool $27 million, and believe me, you’re going to want to take a peek inside.

According to Trulia, the apartment, located in New York's Flatiron District, has four bedrooms and a startling 11 bathrooms, which speaks to just how massive this place is. In fact, it has 6,250 square feet of indoor space and 3,000 of outdoor spaces on two levels. That’s balcony goals.

J.Lo’s penthouse is in the prewar Whitman building, overlooking Manhattan’s Madison Square Park. And if park views and a doorman weren’t elite enough, there are only four residences in the whole building, so it’s extremely rare that one of them goes on the market. Lopez’s pad features custom kitchen cabinets, Miele and Sub-Zero appliances, wide-plank oak wood floors, Italian marble in the bathrooms, and a smart-home system.

Lopez purchased the home back in 2014 for $22 million. While it’s unclear what J.Lo’s real estate move means about her relationship with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, the Shades of Blue star does have places in two other locals: In 2013, she bought a $10 million estate in the Hamptons, and in 2016, she purchased a $28 million home in Bel-Air.

Keep scrolling to take a tour of her luxurious N.Y.C. penthouse, which could be yours for the right price.