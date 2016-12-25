Ho Ho Ho! Take a Look Inside Santa Claus's Cozy North Pole Abode

Olivia Bahou
Dec 25, 2016 @ 7:30 am
<p>The living space is warm and cozy.</p>
The living space is warm and cozy.

Of course, the stockings are hung by the chimney with care.

Courtesy Zillow
<p>The kitchen is a baker's dream.</p>
The kitchen is a baker's dream.

The oven boasts 12 different cookie settings for making every type of holiday sweet.

Courtesy Zillow
<p>Imagine sharing Christmas dinner at this table.</p>
Imagine sharing Christmas dinner at this table.

Take your warm cookies straight from the kitchen to this hand-crafted wood bench.

Courtesy Zillow
<p>The master bedroom looks out on the snowy woods.</p>
The master bedroom looks out on the snowy woods.

You can even catch a glimpse of Santa's suit in the corner.

Courtesy Zillow
<p>We'd love to take a long winter's nap in this bed.</p>
We'd love to take a long winter's nap in this bed.

As visions of sugarplums dance in our heads.

Courtesy Zillow
<p>Cozy bunkbeds make room for visitors.</p>
Cozy bunkbeds make room for visitors.

The more, the merrier!

Courtesy Zillow
<p>Even the bathroom is festive.</p>
Even the bathroom is festive.

Only Mrs. Claus would think to hang a wreath in the washroom.

Courtesy Zillow
<p>Santa's workshop is just as magical as we'd hoped.</p>
Santa's workshop is just as magical as we'd hoped.

Saint Nicholas stores toy protoypes among his shelves.

Courtesy Zillow
<p>We'd love to stay a night or two in this holiday home.</p>
We'd love to stay a night or two in this holiday home.

Consider this an early Christmas gift.

Courtesy Zillow
