Peek Inside Brooklyn Blonde Blogger Helena Glazer's Gorgeous N.Y.C. Townhouse

Claire Stern
Mar 25, 2016 @ 10:45 am
<p>THE LIVING ROOM</p>
pinterest
THE LIVING ROOM

Glazer's sun-drenched living room is filled with contemporary art and antique mirrors that she's collected at local flea markets. Her couch, which used to be by the window, has been moved along the entryway, which makes the space feel more defined. "It made it much easier to watch TV, too!" she says.

Matt Harrington for HomeGoods
<p>THE DINING ROOM</p>
pinterest
THE DINING ROOM

Prints by British grafitti artist Banksy face each other on the walls of Glazer's dining room, which mixes classic upholstered chairs with contemporary lucite pieces and quirky add-ons, like this galactic ceiling light. "We wanted a rustic feel with a little bit glam," she says.

Matt Harrington for HomeGoods
<p>THE MASTER BEDROOM</p>
pinterest
THE MASTER BEDROOM

The master bedroom is bathed in a sea of neutrals, including two geometric marble lamps from HomeGoods. "I like color in certain places, but I'm more into patterns," she says. "That's how I dress, so it's an extension of that. I wanted this to be a room where I woke up and felt good energy."

Matt Harrington for HomeGoods
<p>THE NURSERY</p>
pinterest
THE NURSERY

The nursery, Glazer's favorite room, is a mix of gray and navy color palettes. "We wanted it to feel soft, but reflective of our style," she says. The medallion light fixture on the ceiling, she adds, was the perfect grown-up touch.

Matt Harrington for HomeGoods
1 of 5

Advertisement
1 of 4 Matt Harrington for HomeGoods

THE LIVING ROOM

Glazer's sun-drenched living room is filled with contemporary art and antique mirrors that she's collected at local flea markets. Her couch, which used to be by the window, has been moved along the entryway, which makes the space feel more defined. "It made it much easier to watch TV, too!" she says.

Advertisement
2 of 4 Matt Harrington for HomeGoods

THE DINING ROOM

Prints by British grafitti artist Banksy face each other on the walls of Glazer's dining room, which mixes classic upholstered chairs with contemporary lucite pieces and quirky add-ons, like this galactic ceiling light. "We wanted a rustic feel with a little bit glam," she says.

3 of 4 Matt Harrington for HomeGoods

THE MASTER BEDROOM

The master bedroom is bathed in a sea of neutrals, including two geometric marble lamps from HomeGoods. "I like color in certain places, but I'm more into patterns," she says. "That's how I dress, so it's an extension of that. I wanted this to be a room where I woke up and felt good energy."

Advertisement
4 of 4 Matt Harrington for HomeGoods

THE NURSERY

The nursery, Glazer's favorite room, is a mix of gray and navy color palettes. "We wanted it to feel soft, but reflective of our style," she says. The medallion light fixture on the ceiling, she adds, was the perfect grown-up touch.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!