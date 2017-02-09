The Famous Grey Gardens Estate Hits the Market at $20 Million

Grey Gardens may have looked run-down and uninhabitable when it was featured in the eponymous 1975 documentary, but the East Hampton home has since been restored—and has just been put on the market for the first time in 40 years. The asking price? A cool $19.995 million.

For those unfamiliar with the famous documentary Grey Gardens, the film followed the lives of mother and daughter Edith “Big Edie” Ewing Bouvier Beale and Edith “Little Edie” Bouvier Beale, relatives of former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. Big Edie and Little Edie are shown living in isolation in the estate, which is decaying and dilapidated, both inside and out. The documentary ultimately received critical acclaim, and the story of the mother-daughter duo inspired an HBO movie and Broadway musical. According to Newsday, after Big Edie died, Little Edie sold the house in 1979 to Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee and his Washington Post columnist wife Sally Quinn, who restored the home to its original grandeur.

The 1.7-acre property was built in 1897 and is very close to Georgica Beach. The main house has seven bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. Inside, fans of the documentary can see the refurbished main staircase, where Little Edie performed her American flag dance. There are also beautifully restored details like lattice windows, wainscoting, and crown molding. Outside, the grounds feature beautiful gardens, a charming stucco cottage, a heated pool, and a tennis court. The three-story home is one of the remaining original shingle homes in the area, according to the listing on Corcoran, represented by Michael Schultz.