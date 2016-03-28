Peek Inside Designer Rachel Roy's Luminous Home Office

When our friends at the online decor shopping mecca One Kings Lane asked if we wanted to take a peek at their latest room makeover with fashion designer Rachel Roy, we jumped at the chance to see what the stylish mother of two had done with her Los Angeles home office. You can click through the photos of the glamorous space in the slideshow above, and check out the article below, which includes a Q+A with Roy.

Dickson Wong
Mar 28, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
<p>The Office</p>
The Office

Rachel repurposed a dining table she found on One Kings Lane as a desk. “I love how large the space is,” she says. “It’s perfect for sorting designs and colors.” The raw-edged stone top adds a rugged note to the otherwise-feminine space. “The balance of edge with softness is something that I’m consistently looking for in my work.” Shop the look here.

Joe Schmelzer
<p>The Wallpaper</p>
The Wallpaper

Flowering branch motifs twine across hand-painted wallpaper and a silvery storage chest, creating a tranquil atmosphere.

Joe Schmelzer
<p>The Furniture</p>
The Furniture

Crisp white upholstery keeps things airy—and balances the coral-tone desk chair, a stylish piece that’s still comfy enough for workdays that last from “sunup to sundown.”

Joe Schmelzer
<p>The Color Palette</p>
The Color Palette

“I like pops of color but ones that blend as opposed to standing out,” Rachel says. In her home office, this meant weaving hints of turquoise—a textured ceramic lamp, a set of agate coasters—throughout a canvas of rich neutrals. Eclectic objects, including a wooden sculpture made by artisans in Haiti, define the space as uniquely hers.

Joe Schmelzer
<p>The Light</p>
The Light

“Natural light—it’s a deal breaker. It was important for me to create privacy with large French doors that still let in the light.”

Joe Schmelzer
