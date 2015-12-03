Peek Inside Jessica Alba's Daughters' Adorable Bedrooms

You may be familiar with CURRENT/ELLIOTT, the line of elevated casual essentials founded by Emily Current and Meritt Elliott. In the fashion world, the brand is synonymous with making denim cool again. And though the ladies are no longer with their eponymous label, the the stylists-turned-designers have been showing us that their creative mojo is going strong—and not limited to the fitting room, either. 

For the past three seasons, Current and Elliott have been dabbling in the home decor sphere, launching a collaboration with Pottery Barn Teen. Jessica Alba—their close friend and total design junkie—even tapped the ladies to transform her daughters’ rooms into ones that they could grow up in. Armed with a very short list of color and pattern preferences from Honor and Haven who are 7 and 4 years old, the designers went to work on the girls’ rooms while they were away, with pieces from their collection. Their reactions when seeing the results for the first time? “Thrilled and grateful!”

Scroll through below to see their adorable digs. 

The Crew

Emily Current, Meritt Elliott and Jessica Alba with Honor and Haven

Honor's Room

“We knew that Honor was wanting mint in her room,” says the duo. To honor her wishes, they brought the cheery hue into the walls and bedding and added bold striped accents

Honor's Desk

A desk should inspire imagination. This traditional desk that she can still use into her teen and adult years gets a whimsical touch when paired with a bunny-eared chair and pencil holder. 

On Honor's Dresser

A cloche and a tassel box for The 7-year-old’s keepsakes. Tucked in the frame of the mirror are some of her drawings and cards. 

Haven's Room

In Haven’s room, the duo mixed nostalgic patterns like oversized roses and black and white stripes with shiny gold and rudely texture. She also happens to love bunnies so the lamp fits in perfectly.

Haven's Reading Nook

“Haven loves story time, so we created a corner for her to cuddle and read,” says the designers. The XO wall decor, a timeless design piece, doubles as a magnetic board. And how cute is the bunny hamper?

On Haven's Dresser

A gold studded cloche displays Haven's accessories, and the bulletin boards display her artwork, cards, and more family portraits. The vintage vessels and frame, which rocks a photo of her with mom, add charm.

Dream Team

The designers in Haven's bedroom.

