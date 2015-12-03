Peek Inside Jessica Alba's Daughters' Adorable Bedrooms

You may be familiar with CURRENT/ELLIOTT, the line of elevated casual essentials founded by Emily Current and Meritt Elliott. In the fashion world, the brand is synonymous with making denim cool again. And though the ladies are no longer with their eponymous label, the the stylists-turned-designers have been showing us that their creative mojo is going strong—and not limited to the fitting room, either.

For the past three seasons, Current and Elliott have been dabbling in the home decor sphere, launching a collaboration with Pottery Barn Teen. Jessica Alba—their close friend and total design junkie—even tapped the ladies to transform her daughters’ rooms into ones that they could grow up in. Armed with a very short list of color and pattern preferences from Honor and Haven who are 7 and 4 years old, the designers went to work on the girls’ rooms while they were away, with pieces from their collection. Their reactions when seeing the results for the first time? “Thrilled and grateful!”

Scroll through below to see their adorable digs.