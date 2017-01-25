The Beckhams' Maldives Vacation Retreat Is the Stuff of Dreams

Courtesy One&Only; Julien Hekimian/Getty
Olivia Bahou
Jan 25, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

If you've ever dreamt of lounging in a hut over the ocean or floating in a private infinity pool, prepare to be even more jealous of the Beckham family. Not only are they gorgeous and talented, but they spent the holidays at a resort in the Maldives that most of us can only dream of.

The ultra-luxury Grand Sunset Residence at the One&Only Reethi Rah resort is a private, three-bedroom villa right on the ocean. The lavish getaway comes with amenities like a large private beach, a personal chef on-call 24/7, two buggies to cruise around the island, and a wine cellar curated to your liking. Celebrities from Russell Crowe to Rob Lowe, Tom Cruise, and most recently the Beckham family have called it home while vacationing in the Maldives.

The villa is situated on one of the largest islands in North Malé Atoll, and offers outdoor activities from snorkeling and diving to daily yoga on a private sandbar in the middle of the ocean to luxurious restaurants situated over the water. My inner Pisces is doing flips at the idea of doing a downward-facing dog while the waves lap at my feet.

VIDEO: 10 of the Beckhams' Cutest Family Photos

 

Clearly, the Beckham family enjoyed their stay, posting plenty of 'grams from the vacation, including this full family photo.

Cruz, Romeo, Harper, Victoria, David, and Brooklyn couldn't look cuter.

Happy new year everyone x ❤

A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Plus, here's Harper enjoying the view on a rainy day.

Singing in the rain x ☔️X VB

A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

Keep scrolling and prepare to lose your mind over the insane view.

1 of 10 Courtesy One&Only

This is how all vacations should start

Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy One&Only

Imagine enjoying your morning coffee at that table

3 of 10 Courtesy One&Only

This looks just like my desktop background

Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy One&Only

Private beach for days

Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy One&Only

Date night goals

Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy One&Only

Who needs beds when you have private cabanas

Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy One&Only

This is totally what my backyard looks like too

Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy One&Only

Happy hour with a side of sunset

Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy One&Only

Totally casual dinner location

Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy One&Only

The perfect place to take a dip

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!