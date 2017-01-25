The Beckhams' Maldives Vacation Retreat Is the Stuff of Dreams

If you've ever dreamt of lounging in a hut over the ocean or floating in a private infinity pool, prepare to be even more jealous of the Beckham family. Not only are they gorgeous and talented, but they spent the holidays at a resort in the Maldives that most of us can only dream of.

The ultra-luxury Grand Sunset Residence at the One&Only Reethi Rah resort is a private, three-bedroom villa right on the ocean. The lavish getaway comes with amenities like a large private beach, a personal chef on-call 24/7, two buggies to cruise around the island, and a wine cellar curated to your liking. Celebrities from Russell Crowe to Rob Lowe, Tom Cruise, and most recently the Beckham family have called it home while vacationing in the Maldives.

The villa is situated on one of the largest islands in North Malé Atoll, and offers outdoor activities from snorkeling and diving to daily yoga on a private sandbar in the middle of the ocean to luxurious restaurants situated over the water. My inner Pisces is doing flips at the idea of doing a downward-facing dog while the waves lap at my feet.

Clearly, the Beckham family enjoyed their stay, posting plenty of 'grams from the vacation, including this full family photo.

Cruz, Romeo, Harper, Victoria, David, and Brooklyn couldn't look cuter.

Plus, here's Harper enjoying the view on a rainy day.

Keep scrolling and prepare to lose your mind over the insane view.