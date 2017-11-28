Adam Levine and Pregnant Behati Prinsloo List Their Mansion for $18.9 Million—Take a Tour

Adam Levine might have thought he was never going to leave this bed, but he just listed his Holmby Hills, Calif. mansion after purchasing it back in August. The Maroon 5 frontman and his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo, who are also parents to 1-year-old daughter Dusty Rose, have put their five-bedroom home back on the market for $18.9 million.

According to Trulia, Levine snatched up the 9,200-square-foot home for $18 million in August 2017. The family’s house came complete with five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, a swimming pool, cabana, two-story guesthouse, and three-car garage.

Built on 1.2 acres, the home features plenty of space for running around outside, perfect for a growing family.

Keep scrolling to take a tour of their stunning abode, which could be yours for a cool $18.9 mil. Fair warning, the pink marble master bathroom is sure to make you swoon.

The exterior

The main entrance

The living room

The pool views

The dining room

The bar

The master bedroom

The master bathroom

The balcony

The pool

