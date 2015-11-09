12 Home Decor Pinterest Boards That Will Inspire Your Dream Home

Getty Images
Colin Schoenberger
Nov 09, 2015 @ 5:30 pm

Pinterest and home décor are a match made in heaven. It’s hard to imagine a more perfect platform to research, plan, and deconstruct your fantasy kitchen down to the backsplash. While we’ve turned to Pinterest for years to guide our renos and redesigns (and occasional real estate escapist moments), there are a few Pinners that have been inspiring us lately to channel our inner Fixer Upper. Here, we've rounded up a list of boards that embody a true eye for home décor, and we can’t get enough of them.

1 of 12 Courtesy

Rhonda Stephens

French Country

2 of 12 Courtesy

Moorea Seal

Home Decor

3 of 12 Courtesy

Paula Coop McCrory

d w e l l .

4 of 12 Courtesy

Christine Martinez Loya

Interiors I Dream Of

5 of 12 Courtesy

LaurenConrad.com

Decorate

6 of 12 Courtesy

Apartment Therapy

Bedrooms Apartment Therapy

7 of 12 Courtesy

Maryann Rizzo

Interior Details

8 of 12 Courtesy

Design*Sponge

Grace's Dream Home

9 of 12 Courtesy

Rachel Follett

Top Interior Pins

10 of 12 Courtesy

decor8

Details

11 of 12 Courtesy

Hilary Robertson

Modern Rustic

12 of 12 Courtesy

Jessica Seinfeld

Live

