11 Home Décor Ideas Inspired by Pretty in Pink

It's hard to believe it's been 30 years since Pretty in Pink graced the silver screen. John Hughes's classic rom-com, starring Molly Ringwald as Andie, a working class outcast, captured our hearts with its eclectic cast of characters (here's looking at you, Duckie) and emotionally fraught dialogue. But it also stayed true to its title by showcasing a bevy of quirky pink home décor items—memorably in Andie's monochromatic bedroom. In honor of the film's milestone birthday, we rounded up 11 items that'll help you achieve the teenager's flair for the girly hue.