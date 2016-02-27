11 Home Décor Ideas Inspired by Pretty in Pink

Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection
Arianna Friedman
Feb 27, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

It's hard to believe it's been 30 years since Pretty in Pink graced the silver screen. John Hughes's classic rom-com, starring Molly Ringwald as Andie, a working class outcast, captured our hearts with its eclectic cast of characters (here's looking at you, Duckie) and emotionally fraught dialogue. But it also stayed true to its title by showcasing a bevy of quirky pink home décor items—memorably in Andie's monochromatic bedroom. In honor of the film's milestone birthday, we rounded up 11 items that'll help you achieve the teenager's flair for the girly hue.

1 of 11 Courtesy

BRERA LINO PALE ROSE THROW PILLOW

available at Designers Guild $110 each SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

MUUTO PINK LEAF TABLE LAMP

available at ABC Carpet & Home $209 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

ACAPULCO BLACK FRAME CHAIR

available at Gilt $379 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

BLUSH CLOCK

available at Workaday Handmade $350 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

MODERN SHAGREEN DESK TRAY

available at Aerin $295 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

LOBMEYR PINK GLASSWARE

available at ABC Carpet & Home $175 for the set SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

LA JOLLA BASKET

available at Serena & Lily $78 each SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

ROAR + RABBIT SWIVEL CHAIR

available at West Elm $679 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

GOLD DOT NOTEBOOK

available at Sugar Paper $18 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

KITCHENAID MIXER

available at QVC $280 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

LUCY PINK INDOOR/OUTDOOR RUG

available at Dash & Albert Starting at $96 SHOP NOW

