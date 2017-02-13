50 Shades Darker (and Lighter) Gray Home Décor

If it were up to us, everything (and every room) would be a gray area. It's one of the few hues that can come off as cool, warm, stylish, and sexy all at the same time. So, speaking of sexy, Fifty Shades Darker, the much-hyped sequel to E.L. James's cult-favorite erotic romance, is already out ahead of Valentine's Day tomorrow, which has us craving a bit more of our favorite shade. From silver to French gray, slate to charcoal, adding elegance to any room in your house is just a color-swatch pick away. And there's no shortage of amazing (read: chic) finds for you to choose. So, in celebration of all things gray (and stylish), here are nine shades of home décor finds.

FLORAL MEDALLION RUG

A smoky-hued rug that's soft on the feet—and eyes.

available at Rugs USA From $75 SHOP NOW
RIPPLE GRAY DINNERWARE

This stone-hued dinnerware was inspired by rippling water, giving it a totally organic vibe.

available at ABC Home From $38 SHOP NOW
GRaY STRIPE NAPKINS

These silver-striped charcoal linens bring sophistication to any dinner party.

available at CB2 $20/set of 4 SHOP NOW
KitchenAid 5 Quart Artisan Stand Mixer

Every bride's favorite registry piece gets a mod makeover in matte gray.

available at Bloomingdale's $440 SHOP NOW
Mongolian Lamb Pillow Cover

Because what's sexier than faux fur? Gray faux fur.

available at West Elm $69 SHOP NOW
KOSTA BRUX TUMBLERS

These smoky glasses make any cocktail look luxe.

available at Nordstrom $9/set of 2 SHOP NOW
Unfold Pendant Light

The cement color makes this pendant look industrial, but it's actually made out of soft silicone, which gives the cool piece a jolt of warmth.

available at YLighting $189 SHOP NOW
X-Bench

This plush ottoman is only one shade of gray: the perfect one.

available at Jonathan Adler $795 SHOP NOW
BLANC CROCODILE WATER BOTTLE 

This swanky water bottle has a croc-covered finish and keeps water cold for 24 hours.

available at S'well $35 SHOP NOW

