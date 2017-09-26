Glam Pillows That Will Transform Your Home

Fall decorating is always exciting from the pumpkin spice candles to the autumnal wreaths. But if you're looking for a more luxurious way to spruce up your space that isn't so obvious, glam pillows are the way to go. We're talking about plush cushions with all the works—like velvet fabrics, fringe trimmings, and sparkly embellishments.

Adding glam pillows to your home decor is the easiest way to refresh your space without making a major commitment. You don't even have to buy completely new pillows. Removable covers will transform your old cushions, and they'll help you save a few bucks, too.

Get into the spirit of the season, and check out some of our favorite glam pillows below.

1 of 10 Courtesy

H&M Fringe-trimmed Cushion Cover

$18 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Kathy Ireland Pillow A3258

$57 (Originally $119) SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Donna Karan Collection 'Reflection' Accent Pillow

$150 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Pier 1 Imports Rosegold & White Sequined Mermaid Pillow

$28 (Originally $35) SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Nordstrom at Home Fauna Faux Fur Pillow

$49 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Kate Spade New York Supernova Pillow

$110 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Safavieh Metallic Sponge Square Decorative Pillow

$48 (Originally $60) SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

The Pillow Collection Gray Stripe Square Throw Pillow

$47 (Originally $59) SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Waterford Desmond Decorative Pillow

$80 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Jonathan Adler Talitha Discs Throw Pillow

$255 SHOP NOW

