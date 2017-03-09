Spring is just around the corner, and to be honest, we're BEYOND excited for it.

It's about time we replace our black sweaters, snow boots, and puffer coats for colorful cardigans and sandals. But while you're finding new ways to introduce color into your wardrobe, you might forget about your home decor. Switch out some of your neutrals for colorful pieces that will bring the warmth of the spring inside.

Florals for spring are not exactly groundbreaking (as Miranda Priestly so eloquently reminded us), but they are a classic way to add vibrancy to an otherwise monochromatic home. Add a few accent pieces to your usual decor to spice things up for the warmer months.

Below are a few of our favorite picks for floral-print items to bring the garden inside.