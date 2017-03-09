10 Punchy Floral Items That Will Give Your Home a Breath a Fresh Air
Spring is just around the corner, and to be honest, we're BEYOND excited for it.
It's about time we replace our black sweaters, snow boots, and puffer coats for colorful cardigans and sandals. But while you're finding new ways to introduce color into your wardrobe, you might forget about your home decor. Switch out some of your neutrals for colorful pieces that will bring the warmth of the spring inside.
Florals for spring are not exactly groundbreaking (as Miranda Priestly so eloquently reminded us), but they are a classic way to add vibrancy to an otherwise monochromatic home. Add a few accent pieces to your usual decor to spice things up for the warmer months.
Below are a few of our favorite picks for floral-print items to bring the garden inside.
Watercolor Floral Ariana Accent Chair
This watercolor floral-patterned chair is the perfect way to add an accent piece into an otherwise monochromatic room. The vibrant colors will have everyone fighting to take a 'gram in it!
Floral Framed Wall Art
We will never get over Joy Cho's brilliantly colorful Oh Joy! decor items, and this framed beauty is no exception. Perfect as a standalone piece or a great addition to a bold gallery wall.
Floral Glasses
The only thing better than drinking wine is drinking wine out of adorable spring-ready glasses. The hand-painted flowers on these stemless glasses will impress your guests and bring some color to your bar cart.
CÔTE D'AZUR FLORAL MUG
Ralph Lauren does more than design your favorite preppy clothes — they also created your new favorite mug! This vibrant, painted stoneware mug will make you feel like you're drinking your morning coffee in the Queen's gardens.
'Heavenly Flowers 1134 of 1676' by Baljit Chadha Duvet Cover Set
When preparing your home for the warmer months, why not brighten up the bedroom with a duvet switch? This bedding could double as artwork and will definitely act as a statement piece.
Flora Lidded Candle
The unique lid and jar duo on this scented candle features a lithographic image of house muse Lina Cavalieri and is the perfect contemporary piece for just about anywhere in your home.
Paintball Floral Shower Curtain
Kate Spade has been doing color the right way for as long as we can remember, but it may not be common knowledge that she does more than just handbags. This floral shower curtain has the ability to spice up a bathroom that is otherwise dull and colorless.
Tropical 16-Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set
Having dishware for multiple seasons will up your home decor game to Martha Stewart levels. This 16-piece set is perfect for spring and summer entertaining in the garden. Tiki torches, not included.
Coffee Table Book
In a time of DIY everything, this coffee table book (Styling Nature: A Masterful Approach to Floral Arrangements by Lewis Miller) will not only teach you how to create your own arrangements, but will also act as a floral centerpiece on your coffee table. Win-win.
Floral Pillow
This decorative pillow is perfect for brightening up a neutral couch. Even if April showers are keeping you inside, you can still have your May flowers.