Transform Your Floors with These 6 Painting Tips 

Like the Instagram account of the same name, we've always had a bit of a thing with floors. But who knew that sprucing up their surface could be as simple as adding a few coats of paint? In the new book How to Decorate ($32; amazon.com), British paintmaker Farrow & Ball proves you're able to change the feel of a room at an affordable cost without pulling an Extreme Makeover. Whether you want to make a decorative statement or simply increase your square footage, the right flooring makes a world of difference. So roll up your sleeves (and your carpets) and try your hand at these six easy-to-execute techniques. You can thank us later.