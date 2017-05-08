This Closet Concierge Service Is the Only Sane Way to Spring Clean

There comes a time every year (usually right around now) when you're inevitably forced to reevaluate the contents of your closet. But depending on the breadth of your wardrobe, spring cleaning isn't always as simple as merely deciding what to keep and what to toss. You have to consider which pieces you want to resell, donate, and reintegrate into your daily rotation, likely after some much-needed tailoring and/or dry-cleaning. It's no small feat, which is why it's incredibly helpful to have some extra manpower—especially when they're trained closet assassins.

Enter Fitz. The new in-home "closet concierge service" co-founded by Gilt and Glamsquad alum Alexandra Wilkis Wilson organizes your closet, edits your wardrobe, and even helps resell and donate items, all in just a quick three-hour appointment. Sounds too good to be true, right? That's precisely why we had to try it ourselves. How it works is simple: First, Fitz has you fill out pre-appointment questionnaire about your style and goals for the cleaning (i.e. whether or not you want a full-blown purge), then two stylists arrive on the day-of to get down to business.

And let me be the first to say: These guys know what they're doing. For starters, they bring a collapsible clothing rack that they assemble next to your closet, then promptly organize it by color and type of garment. Then, they present each piece to you, Marie Kondo-style, for you to decide whether to keep it, consign it, or donate it. If you choose to consign, the stylists will do all the legwork for you and send email updates if and when your items sell. If you opt to donate, they have bags with pre-paid shipping labels ready to drop at your nearest post office.

Perhaps most unbelievably of all, if your closet isn't equipped with the necessary accoutrements for organizing, Fitz has a van parked outside stocked with hangers, shoe racks, storage boxes, and the like, available for purchase at an additional fee. (If the specific item you need isn't in the van, the stylists will special-order it for you—I had 90 velvet hangers delivered immediately and a shoe rack came a few days later.) And while the price tag may be steep ($300 per appointment), it's a small price to pay for maintaining your sanity. Trust us.

To book an appointment, visit yourfitz.com.