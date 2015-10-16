6 Gorgeous FEED Suppers That Celebrated World Food Day

Today is officially World Food Day, but certain do-gooders have been raising awareness for a whole month by participating in a series of dinners that helped provide sustenance to those in need. The so-called FEED Suppers, spearheaded by FEED founder Lauren Bush Lauren, have already successfully donated over two million meals, with hours to spare. And oh, what suppers they were. Rustic simplicity was a pervasive table décor theme that we're hoping to emulate for gatherings to come, using bowls of abundant produce on the table, linen table runners, and rows of wildflowers in bud vases. ICYMI on Instagram (hashtag: #feedsupper), we rounded up some highlights from the decadent gatherings.