How to Throw the Ultimate Summer Grill Party

Summer is in full swing, which means nearly every outdoor gathering warrants a barbecue. In pursuit of a laid-back, lip-smacking menu, we turned to Guy Turland, the Australian chef-cum-surfer who proves that healthy dishes can be chic, flavorful, and fun. With Bondi Harvest—the name of his popular café near Sydney’s famed beach, its new outpost in Santa Monica, and his cookbook—Turland channels a relaxed Aussie attitude with every recipe. "The Sydney beach vibe is all about a balanced lifestyle," he says.

That means cooking with garden-fresh ingredients but also keeping stress at bay with a good dose of pre-party prep. His tactics include chopping salad ingredients well in advance and making plenty of food: "More is more! You can always send your friends home with their lunch for the next day," he adds. Sounds pretty "Yew!" to us—you know, Aussie surfer slang for "Awesome!" From styling a super-chill atmosphere to pouring the perfect beverage, read on for a foolproof guide on how to throw a cookout for the ages.

