How to Throw a Chic Shakespeare-Themed Party Like Kyle MacLachlan

It was a recent spring night in the Hollywood Hills and actor Kyle MacLachlan was throwing a party at his home. This was not your average sit down, however. It was a dinner for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (aka LACMA) to celebrate its Collector’s Committee—and the theme of the event was Shakespeare. The concept is not a random choice for a thespian who owns a vineyard producing a wine called Pursued by a Bear (the name references a Shakespearean stage direction in the play A Winter’s Tale). And beyond that, 2016 marks 400 years since Shakespeare lived. The stars aligned for an evening of tributes to The Bard, and a number of visual flourishes that you might want to borrow for your own impromptu evening of celebration between now and the end of the year when the anniversary still applies.

Click through the gallery of photos above and steal a few of the clever, super visual ideas dreamed up by MacLachlan himself, who happens to have a distinct talent for witty entertaining. Some secret weapons appear on the photo above, namely a guest with star power like Amanda Seyfried (she is MacLachlan's co-star in the upcoming reboot of Twin Peaks, premiering in 2017), and two of Los Angeles’s top chefs, Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo of the hotspot restaurant Animal.

