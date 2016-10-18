Hosting a Last-Minute Presidential Debate Viewing Party? Make These Super Easy Apps

ICYMI, tomorrow (Wednesday, Oct.19) marks the third and final presidential debate of the 2016 election cycle. Consider hosting a small shindig to celebrate the rounding out of this year's divisive political season, and, of course, to watch America's front-runners, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, duke it out one last time.

Whether you're catering to die-hard political pundits, undecided voters, or anyone in between, something everyone can all agree on is that snacks are a must. All things considered, we get that providing refreshments may be the last thing on your mind, so we took the liberty of sussing out a handful of cocktails and appetizers that require minimum preparation, and can be whipped up in 30 minutes or less.

Read on for our inspired picks and don't forget to tune in at 9 p.m. ET to watch the final face-off.