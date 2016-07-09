10 Hostess Gifts More Original than a Bottle of Wine

For all the dinner parties and weekend sleepovers you’ve been invited to, how often have you not brought a bottle of wine as a gift? Easy (and sometimes practical) as it is to arrive to your host’s door with a well-considered vino in hand, the reality is, you don’t have to bring something that could potentially be enjoyed by the receiver and the giver.

Rather, we suggest making a better impression by bringing your generous host something that they can enjoy after you and your fellow guests have left—the gift is for them, after all. Just make sure you wrap whatever you bring so that they don’t feel obliged to open it while you’re there.

Here are some of our favorite go-to gifts for this summer.