The Party Foul You Should Never Commit, According to Olivia Palermo

Given the fact that Olivia Palermo is a permanent fixture on the New York social circuit, it's safe to say that she knows a thing or two about entertaining and party etiquette. That's precisely why, for our December issue, we asked the fashion darling for her go-to cocktail recipe for the holiday season—a ginger drink with cognac and Champagne. "There's a hint of sweetness to it," she says. Here, she further indulges us by answering three rapid-fire lifestyle questions.

Read on for her words of wisdom.

BIGGEST PARTY FOUL?

"Texting or taking calls on your phone. You want to remain open to conversation with the people around you."

FASHION INSPIRATION?

"Street style around the world."

TRAVEL ESSENTIALS?

"A Rimowa suitcase ($595; bloomingdales.com), a Mophie cell phone charger ($100; amazon.com), and Jo Malone scented candles ($65; bloomingdales.com)."

