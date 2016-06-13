Here's Everything You Need to Throw an Epic OITNB Viewing Party

Welcome to Orange Is the New Black Week! Each day this week, we're bringing you exclusive content about the ladies of Litchfield ahead of the Netflix show's season premiere on June 17. Click here for everything you need to know .

If you're like the rest of us, you are counting down the days, hours, even the minutes, until Friday, when the fourth season of Orange Is The New Black is available to stream on Netflix. While some of you may prefer to keep it a private affair—you can't have anyone distracting you from the latest shenanigans that Piper, Tasty, and gang are going to get into this season—we bet some of you are planning on hosting the viewing party of the year and inviting a gaggle of besties to ooh, ahh, hoot, and holler through the episodes together.

For those who do plan on making it a social affair, here's an array of appropriately orange-hued tabletop pieces that give your party a fun and festive look. Mix them in with your existing white, gold, and silver serving pieces to keep the aesthetic light, and stay away from black to keep your decor from looking like a Halloween fête.