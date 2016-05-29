How to Entertain Like the Kennedys This Summer

Oleg Albinsky/Getty Images
Sydney Mondry
May 29, 2016 @ 4:30 pm

Hyannis Port, a quaint, waterfront village in Massachusetts, is perhaps best known for being the summer destination of the beloved Kennedy family. The Kennedy Compound rests on six acres of land and is essentially the beach house of our dreams, at once cozy and East Coast-chic. While the majority of us, sadly, are not members of this esteemed clan, nor girlfriends of eligible Kennedy bachelors (remember when Taylor Swift dated Conor?!), we can recreate a similar nautical-meets-Americana vibe in our own homes. Want to throw the most gorgeous, Jackie-approved summer parties ever? Check out the items below! 

 

1 of 8 Hy Peskin/Getty Images

Jackie and JFK Jr.

Okay, this isn't exactly an item, but let this stunning image of the former President and First Lady serve as inspiration on your quest for Hyannis Port greatness.

2 of 8 Courtesy

Luling Rattan Chair

Made of rattan (a palm species), these sleek chairs are perfect for a deck or cozy sunroom.

$269; potterybarn.com

3 of 8 Courtesy

Seersucker Napkins

Nothing says "East Coast beach house" quite like seersucker. The bright green stitching on these handmade napkins lends just the right amount of color to any place setting.

$19 each; graciousstyle.com

4 of 8 Courtesy

Skylake Toile Pillow Covers

We love this take on classic toile, which replaces traditional countryside imagery with dreamy lakeside vignettes.

$78; serenaandlily.com

5 of 8 Courtesy

Nito Oval Serving Tray

Hand woven in the Philippines, this versatile wicker-like tray will see you through a full summer of entertaining. Plus, it's coated in clear lacquer, which makes for easy clean up.

$70; williams-sonoma.com

6 of 8 Courtesy

Addison Pitcher

This is the only pitcher you'll need this summer: ideal for casual backyard BBQs, yet elegant enough for formal gatherings.

$150; simonpearce.com

7 of 8 Courtesy

Collector's Edition Serving Platters

The watercolor illustrations on these glazed porcelain plates seem directly inspired by beautiful Hyannis Port.

$12-$24; westelm.com

8 of 8 Courtesy

Seersucker-Trimmed Lobster Bibs

Don't ruin a chic lobster feast with disposable plastic bibs—instead, try these lightweight linen bibs, which are easy to wash and lined with cotton seersucker in a summery mint shade.

$36 for set of two; food52.com

