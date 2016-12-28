8 Tips to Throw the Ultimate New Year's Eve Dinner Party

Although the holidays are in full swing, 2017 is just around the corner and it’s time to start thinking about where you’ll be come New Year’s Eve. But between searching for the perfect not-too-ugly holiday sweater and shopping for last-minute gifts, there’s still plenty to do before 2016 comes to a close. Planning another fête is probably the last thing on your list, so it’s understandable if you literally can’t even. With that in mind, we tapped Laura and Danielle Kosann, who have perfected their entertaining chops after years of planning dinner events, for their professional expertise on how to throw a celebration for the ages.

The talented duo, who regularly pick the brains of lifestyle gurus like Martha Stewart and Jessica Alba for their blog The New Potato, threw together a delicious family-style feast and even dolled out some premium party advice. “It’s more fun to be at a small party with people you like than a big, crazy one with only a few people you know,” Danielle tells InStyle. As for the dress code, comfort is key. “This year we’ll both probably wear a loose-fitting slip dress or a jumpsuit so that we can move around easily,” Laura adds.

VIDEO: Chef Sarah Schiear Shares Holiday Recipes

Read on for the full breakdown and ring in the New Year with a bang.