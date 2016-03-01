How to Have a Perfectly Satisfying Happy Hour at Home

Cold weather got you down? Shake off single-digit forecasts with a cocktail that'll make you feel like you're sunning on a tropical island. Cyd recommends adding a lime wheel garnish for a look that says "casual yet sophisticated." Keep a bottle of Jura whisky ($46; winewisegreenwich.com) and Aviation gin ($25; winewisegreenwich.com), along with a bowl of citrus and fresh herbs, on hand so your guests can muddle their own concoctions. Since everything but the seltzer can be mixed in advance, preparation is a cinch. Get the recipe here.