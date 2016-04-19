Gwyneth Paltrow Shows You How to Plan a Relaxed, Elegant Brunch for Mother's Day

"For the table, I gravitate toward a muted palette–lots of grays, whites, and some soft pinks or lilacs," says Paltrow. Tap into her signature undone glamour with these three tips.

1. Keep it eclectic. "Nothing is too matchy-matchy or precious," says Paltrow. "I like to mix things up." Her favorite brands include the Convivio line from Match Pewter, CB2 glasses, and Lue Brass serving pieces.

2. Make the place cards fun. "I went to a dinner where they used an ingenious trick for seating: You picked a tag out of a bowl and then found the corresponding photos at the table. For a mother-daughter brunch, I would do animals and their offspring."

3. Trim your stems. "I love peonies when they're in season, cut low and lush, or a garland that lies tightly against the table," she says. "You never want to be peering around the centerpiece to make eye contact during a conversation."

RELATED: DIY Gift Wrap: Try These Adorable Ideas for Mother's Day