This Edible Centerpiece Idea From David Stark Is So Cute

When it comes to centerpieces, floral arrangements are the typical go-to. But, although pretty, these types of table décor aren't all that functional because eventually, the flowers will have to be tossed out. To make the very most of your tablescape, we found a new idea that wastes nothing and is as pretty as it is tasty. That's right—you can eat it.

The edible centerpiece above comes from Brooklyn-based event planner David Stark, whose clients include Beyoncé, Mariska Hargitay, and Brad Pitt. This fun concept sprung from the changing availability of seasonal fruits and veggies you'll find at farmers markets throughout the year. Stark chose beautiful berries, crunchy veggies, hard boiled eggs, fresh baguette, granola, yogurt, and a variety of cheeses to round out his tablescape, and it goes without saying that we're feeling pretty inspired by the mix of bright, punchy colors.

VIDEO: How to Arrange the Ultimate Fall Centerpiece

When creating your own edible centerpiece, choose whichever fruits, veggies, or other snacks you may be craving—whether they're sweet, savory, or both. Incorporating the food itself into your table décor provides endless opportunities to create unique focal points that are sure to win you all kinds of compliments.

To house each snack, Stark used these cute porcelain peach and berry baskets from Green Meadows Florist, as well as an assortment of white ceramic and porcelain berry boxes from Crate & Barrel and McGee & Co. But again, you can really make the centerpiece your own and use containers in different shapes, sizes, and colors.

RELATED: This Gingham-Happy Tablescape Is Perfect For Your July 4th Spread

If you ask us, the best part about this type of arrangement is that each component actually serves a purpose in that you can eat whatever is on display. What's not to love about a centerpiece you can snack on?