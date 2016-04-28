We Think Lena Dunham—and You—Will Love This New Stationery Collection

Earlier this week, Dusen Dusen, the adorable boutique label that creates graphic, mood-boosting pieces for ladies and home, launched its first-ever stationery line with Paperless Post and it’s as quirky and clever as you would expect a Lena Dunham-approved brand to be. (Dunham, the mastermind behind and star of the hit HBO show Girls, has been seen rocking DD’s colorful frocks onscreen).

To-the-point-phrases and pattern-blocking styles take this invite and greeting card collection to the next level, and we promise that your smart and quirky bestie with an awesome sense of humor will smile and think, “man, this chick gets me” upon receiving one.

Scroll down to check out a few of our faves.