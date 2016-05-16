3 Tips to Set the Scene for a Bright and Lively Outdoor Summer Party

Suns out, fun’s out, which means it’s time to take your dinner party outside. Anyone who has ever hosted anything knows that entertaining can be a hassle if not done right, so to ensure that you spend more time enjoying the fresh air than stressing about the ambiance, we gathered three decorating tips that’ll make alfresco entertaining a breeze.

1. Go for bold

When selecting a color palette, stick with a concise group of vivid hues like Kelly green, indigo blue, and cherry red—they reliably exude a happy vibe. Then deploy those cheery tones with your choice of linens and serving pieces.

Pictured, above: Patterned cotton napkin, Josef Hoffmann, $24; shop.neuegalerie.org

2. Showcase herbs

Vibrant mini bouquets of fresh mint or rosemary are easy to pull together: cut the stems short and nestle them in small vases across the table. The yummy scent and simplicity of the arrangements highlight nature at its best.

3. Create a comfort zone

Even if you set up tables and chairs, placing a few outdoor rugs and poufs in a shady spot on the grass invites guests to plunk down with a drink and relax. Find chic, affordable options at worldmarket.com.

For more springtime recipes, pick up the June issue of InStyle, available on newsstand and for digital download now.