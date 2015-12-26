5 Champagnes Under $25 You'll Definitely Want for Your New Year's Eve Party

Everyone knows that New Year's Eve is synonymous with champagne, but unless you have a breadth of brut knowledge, mulling through the options at your local wine store can be overwhelming. Fortunately for your sake, we consulted Seasoned Hospitality owner Stephen Loffredo, who's overseen wine programs landmark N.Y.C. hotels like The Pierre and Essex House, for his under-$25 recommendations. (Because why stress over bubbly when there are important matters at hand, like what to wear?) Scroll down to see his picks.

La Spinetta Moscato d'Asti Qualia

"This often overlooked Italian sparkler produced by the prestigious Rivetti family in Piedmont has an impeccable reputation. Made from 100 percent organic Moscato with hints of green apple and honeysuckle, it's sure to be a crowd-pleaser all night long."

Raventós i Blanc Cava Rosé de Nit

"This bright rosé hails from one of Spain's finest cava producers in Catalonia, and carries a hint of citrus and strawberry on the nose. Balanced and full-bodied, it's a versatile sparkler that pairs well with fish, light-sauced pastas, poultry, shellfish, or on its own."

Cantine Umberto Bortolotti Prosecco

"In a world awash in mediocre prosecco, this producer stands out as one of the best. Clean, with a hint of floral overtones, this bottle works for evening festivities or New Year’s Day brunch. Plus, it's produced with 10 percent Chardonnay, which gives it a touch of complexity beyond the normal."

Domaine Carneros Brut Sparkling Wine

"Founded by Taittinger, the famous French wine family, this bottle has just a hint of sweetness, which makes it the ideal choice for toasting."

Szigeti Grüner Veltliner Brut

"If you're feeling a little adventurous, this sparkler made from Grüner—one of Austria's top producers—uses champagne yeast, which gives it a light but complex taste that's both fruity and refreshing."

