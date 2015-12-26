5 Champagnes Under $25 You'll Definitely Want for Your New Year's Eve Party

Everyone knows that New Year's Eve is synonymous with champagne, but unless you have a breadth of brut knowledge, mulling through the options at your local wine store can be overwhelming. Fortunately for your sake, we consulted Seasoned Hospitality owner Stephen Loffredo, who's overseen wine programs landmark N.Y.C. hotels like The Pierre and Essex House, for his under-$25 recommendations. (Because why stress over bubbly when there are important matters at hand, like what to wear?) Scroll down to see his picks.