5 Tips for Throwing the Ultimate Labor Day Party

Labor Day Weekend is right around the corner, but it’s not too late to plan an epic backyard soirée. All you need are a few yard games, simple décor, and something fun for your guests to sip. We tapped Jung Lee, event designer of FÊTE and home décor expert of Jung Lee NY, for her top tips on hosting the best Labor Day party ever.

Pick the Perfect Time

“For Labor Day, I love brunch that runs into a late lunch by the pool,” says Lee. “Really easy, casual, but always stylish!”

Stick with Neutrals

“I like neutrals; different shades of gray along with earth tones. This allows the food to really pop—watermelon, peaches, green vegetables, and vibrant yellow corns can really stand out,” Lee explains.

Decorate with Fresh Flower and Herbs

“Dahlias are great this time of year. I love simple bud vases with gorgeous dahlias in them. Try displaying them in our Chiaroscuro Jugs ($60; jungleeny.com), which are great for drinks but also beautiful as a vessel for fresh cut stems. I also love planted herbs, like mint, basil, and rosemary, in a simple glass,” says Lee. “They add great fragrance; you can snip and add them to your food while bringing life to the table.”

Get the Party Started with Some Friendly Competition

“I love all-American lawn games, especially during Labor Day. Some of my favorites are giant Jenga ($100; amazon.com), corn hole, croquet, and badminton,” Lee says. “I also love to have a bunch of hula hoops. Friendly competition is what makes us American! Of course, one also needs silly prizes.”

Use Bottled Fresh Fruit Juice as a Mixer

“I love to fill our Tina Frey Trough ($300; jungleeny.com) with ice and lots of small juices from Juice Press. Shake it up with the booze of your guests' choosing—I like it with tequila and vodka,” says Lee, who also suggests keeping some bitters nearby. “Be sure to have lots of sparkling water, and of course some rosé.”