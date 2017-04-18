8 Home Items InStyle Editors Want to Splurge on with Their Tax Returns
Happy Tax Day! At this point, the paperwork is filed (hopefully) and it's time to sit back and wait for the money to roll into your bank account. While you're waiting, why not create a little shopping list?
While it's difficult to splurge on home items during the year when there are far more important things to pay for (that loan payment isn't going to pay itself), tax return season is the time when you may have some extra cash burning a hole in your Kate Spade wallet. You may think to yourself, this old college futon couch DOES do its job, but come on. You can do better. And that cute Anthro loveseat is calling your name.
When asked which investment pieces InStyle editors would purchase for their home, they had a ton of cool things on their wish list. Get some inspiration here, and then start dreaming up your own!
Elsie Classic Vanity Desk
"I recently moved into a new apartment and I need a desk for an at-home work station. I want something that is functional yet feminine. I've been eyeing the Elsie Classic Vanity Desk because I need to maximize space in my N.Y.C. studio. With this, I can primp and check emails at the same time!" —Lauren Kane, Site Producer
Textured Chevron Duvet
"I want to give our bedding a refresh for spring, but struggle finding something that doesn't feel too feminine (aka something my boyfriend won't veto). This light gray chevron duvet hits the spot. I'll switch out my warm winter bedding for this lighter fabric, and pair it with fresh white sheets to bring all the spring feels into our apartment." —Olivia Bahou, Assistant Digital Editor
Aster Bar Cart
"I don't NEED a bar cart, but I've been dying to invest in one to not only store all my bar accessories, but also to add a grown-up statement piece to my slowly transitioning apartment. I love that this one has mirrored shelves and gold accents to really get that luxe feel." —Rachel Crocetti, Digital Producer
Vintage-Inspired Italian Flatware
"I love this Italian Flatware collection, the brushed gold makes my heart skip a beat, but deep down I know I'll want to get rid of it in a year. I would opt for the brushed champagne setting and although I really only need service for eight, it is always useful to get 10. You'll be happy two years from now when a salad fork goes missing. It's a whopping $1700 but worth it." —Rina Stone, Executive Creative Director
Helios Chandelier
"I recently moved into a new apartment and have been obsessed with buying furniture ever since. This spoked chandelier is front and center on my wish list!" —Kim Peiffer, Executive Editor
Leather Pouf
"My apartment has enough room for my bed and couch, but that's about it. For extra seating, I'm eyeing CB2's leather poufs." —Claire Stern, Associate Editor
PK24 Chaise Lounge
"Call me crazy. No, seriously, call me crazy. There's no way on EARTH I could get enough of a tax return to come close to affording this dream-come-true chair, but … in my imaginary world, where I receive a check for $17K … I would go straight to The Line and order this Fritz Hansen PK24 Chaise Lounge chair. Why? It's perfect." —Ruthie Friedlander, Site Director
Azilal Rug
"I'd splurge on a colorful handmade rug from The Anou, which connects Moroccan artisans directly with consumers for fair trade textiles and crafts. I've lusted after their rugs all year, but it's hard to commit to spending a lot on a giant fuzzy floor rainbow. A tax refund eases the anxiety of shelling out a lot for a large statement piece." —Emily Shornick, Senior Multimedia Editor