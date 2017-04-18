Happy Tax Day! At this point, the paperwork is filed (hopefully) and it's time to sit back and wait for the money to roll into your bank account. While you're waiting, why not create a little shopping list?

While it's difficult to splurge on home items during the year when there are far more important things to pay for (that loan payment isn't going to pay itself), tax return season is the time when you may have some extra cash burning a hole in your Kate Spade wallet. You may think to yourself, this old college futon couch DOES do its job, but come on. You can do better. And that cute Anthro loveseat is calling your name.

When asked which investment pieces InStyle editors would purchase for their home, they had a ton of cool things on their wish list. Get some inspiration here, and then start dreaming up your own!