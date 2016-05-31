5 Chic Items That'll Instantly Make Your Home Summer-Ready

Courtesy
Claire Stern
May 31, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

Summer is all about simplicity—and the laid-back attitude synonymous with warm weather extends to your housewares, too. "It's important to set the tone with your décor," says interior designer Don Stewart, who dreamed up Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's cozy Manhattan digs. "Just like how you get new clothes for the season, you need to give your home a new wardrobe." And nothing says "dog days" like a bevy of splashy, can't-look-away pieces. "If you're going to do something bold, why not do it in the summer?" adds Stewart. Scroll through below for his five easy summer updates. Tack on a trip to your local florist and you'll be ready to entertain in no time.

1 of 5 Courtesy

GILLES CAFFIER TEXTURED VASE

"I love the texture," says Stewart. To achieve an indoor-meets-outdoor feel, fill it with coral peonies. "They're a great contrast to the matte black."

available at 1stDibs $4,200 SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

PLODES WAVE FIRE PIT

This wood-burning fire pit, made of two pieces of steel, is not only simple and elegant in its curvy design, it's versatile too. "A lot of people make amazing firepits that can be used once or twice; I like the idea that you could move this thing around if you don't want to commit to one area," says Stewart. "It makes a strong statement wherever it is."

available at Plodes $1,755 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

ZADIE RUG

Want to give your patio a quick punch of color? These faux zebra rugs play well outside and aren't the least bit cheesy. "They add shape and make any room feel more fun," says Stewart.

available at Boxhill $179 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

TATINE BOUQUET GARNI CANDLE

To give your room a fragrant refresher, try this aromatic candle that smells like a fresh herb garden. "The aroma smells like pure summer," says Stewart. 

available at Tatine $38 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

LINDSEY ADELMAN PASTA BOWL

Bring the outside in with lighting designer Lindsay Adelman's porcelain tableware emblazoned with a grass motif. Says Stewart, "The palette is fresh for summer, and the quality is timeless."

available at Garde $35 SHOP NOW

