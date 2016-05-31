5 Chic Items That'll Instantly Make Your Home Summer-Ready

Summer is all about simplicity—and the laid-back attitude synonymous with warm weather extends to your housewares, too. "It's important to set the tone with your décor," says interior designer Don Stewart, who dreamed up Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's cozy Manhattan digs. "Just like how you get new clothes for the season, you need to give your home a new wardrobe." And nothing says "dog days" like a bevy of splashy, can't-look-away pieces. "If you're going to do something bold, why not do it in the summer?" adds Stewart. Scroll through below for his five easy summer updates. Tack on a trip to your local florist and you'll be ready to entertain in no time.