8 Elegant Decorations to Help You Throw a Chic Easter Brunch

Leave the Easter egg hunts and bunny races for the kids. We're ready to celebrate the holiday with a super chic brunch, which is hands down the best meal of the day. Who doesn't like eating breakfast for lunch? It's extremely affordable to prepare, plus it doesn't take a lot of time (or effort) to really leave your guests impressed. All you need to do is grab a few festive dishes or tabletop accessories, and you'll be able to transform your dining room into a magical Easter wonderland. Not sure where to start? We've got you covered ahead with some gorgeous on-theme decorations.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Juliska Easter Bunny Party Plates

$150 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Easter Egg Fry Rings

$11 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Spring Garden Mugs, Set of 4

$42 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

Beatrix Potter Tablecloth

$67 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Easter Bunny Egg Platter

$15 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Grass Candle

$5 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Bunny Ear Napkin Rings, Set of 4

$10 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Petal Placemat

$18 SHOP NOW

