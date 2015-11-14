Drew Barrymore's Curated Collection for Shutterfly Is Just as Adorable as She Is

With a new daughter, a new movie, and a new book, Drew Barrymore has no qualms with adding job titles to her multi-hyphenate lifestyle. So, when we got word that she partnered with online publishing site Shutterfly to create a curated collection of holiday giftables, we weren't exactly surprised—especially considering how adorable and quintessentially Drew it is. Among her 11 picks—all of which can be personalized with your choice photo or message—are a serving tray with a heart pattern, a framed canvas print, and a set of playing cards emblazoned with a photo of her family's dog, Lucy. "I prefer to stretch out the holidays," the actress, producer, and Flower Beauty founder (in BCBG Max Azria) told InStyle at Shutterfly's holiday event at The Hudson Hotel in N.Y.C. "Halloween is kick-off time. It's like, game on." If you're in need of some gift inspiration, scroll through below to see Barrymore's creations, and visit shutterfly.com to design your own.