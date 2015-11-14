Drew Barrymore's Curated Collection for Shutterfly Is Just as Adorable as She Is

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Claire Stern
Nov 14, 2015 @ 9:00 am

With a new daughter, a new movie, and a new book, Drew Barrymore has no qualms with adding job titles to her multi-hyphenate lifestyle. So, when we got word that she partnered with online publishing site Shutterfly to create a curated collection of holiday giftables, we weren't exactly surprised—especially considering how adorable and quintessentially Drew it is. Among her 11 picksall of which can be personalized with your choice photo or messageare a serving tray with a heart pattern, a framed canvas print, and a set of playing cards emblazoned with a photo of her family's dog, Lucy. "I prefer to stretch out the holidays," the actress, producer, and Flower Beauty founder (in BCBG Max Azria) told InStyle at Shutterfly's holiday event at The Hudson Hotel in N.Y.C. "Halloween is kick-off time. It's like, game on." If you're in need of some gift inspiration, scroll through below to see Barrymore's creations, and visit shutterfly.com to design your own.

1 of 4 Shutterfly

PHOTO GALLERY PILLOW

Add intrigue to your sofa with a personalized design or saying, like this French phrase that signifies all is well. 

($25; shutterfly.com)

Advertisement
2 of 4 Shutterfly

PHOTO GALLERY PLAYING CARDS

Take a cue from Barrymore and adorn your deck with a photo of your pup. 

($16; shutterfly.com)

3 of 4 Shutterfly

COASTERS

Decorate your coffee table with these coasters, which can be customized with a photo or your pattern of choice. 

($20/set of 4; shutterfly.com)

Advertisement
4 of 4 Shutterfly

PHOTO GALLERY CANVAS PRINT

Show off your child's favorite artwork, or your own, with this framed print. This one features Barrymore's favorite symbol. "I'm a heart junkie," she says. "They're beautiful and devoid of any negativity."

($98; shutterfly.com)

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!