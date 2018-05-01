Reese Witherspoon's Affordable Crate and Barrel Line Will Liven Up Your Home for Spring

If you love Reese Witherspoon's Southern-inspired fashion line Draper James, you are going to freak out over the new home decor line. Draper James partnered up with Crate and Barrel to bless us with the cutest line of kitchen accessories just in time for party season.

You'll find everything you need to host the perfect spring gathering, from serving dishes to utensils decked out in blue and white stripes and blossoming magnolias. And it wouldn't be a proper Draper James collab without the charming phrases. The glasses, napkins, and picnic totes are emblazoned with word art—like "Gimme some sugar" or "Cheers, y'all." And what's best? It's all pretty affordable. A checkered drink dispenser will cost $60, and the plaid napkins start at $8.

Check out our favorite items from the line below, and head to Draper Jame's website to shopping now.

VIDEO: Reese Witherspoon and Her Daughter Look Like Twins on the Red Carpet