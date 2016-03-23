9 Ways to Pamper Your Pooch for National Puppy Day

If you’re like every other proud dog-parent who fawns over your four-legged bestie on a regular basis and spoils them rotten with homemade meals and innumerable belly rubs, every day is National Puppy Day. But we bet that won’t stop you from taking a few extra moments today to celebrate your furry friend and give ‘em a little extra TLC. If you need some inspiration, here’s a roundup of fun finds that will thrill your canine, and give humans some laughs too—happiness all around.