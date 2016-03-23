9 Ways to Pamper Your Pooch for National Puppy Day

Getty Images
Anne Vorrasi
Mar 23, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

If you’re like every other proud dog-parent who fawns over your four-legged bestie on a regular basis and spoils them rotten with homemade meals and innumerable belly rubs, every day is National Puppy Day. But we bet that won’t stop you from taking a few extra moments today to celebrate your furry friend and give ‘em a little extra TLC. If you need some inspiration, here’s a roundup of fun finds that will thrill your canine, and give humans some laughs too—happiness all around.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Hand Knit Apple

This adorable knitted apple doesn’t give Fido the same vitamins that a real one would, but it does offer a healthy dose of fun.

$10; wareofthedog.com

2 of 9 Courtesy

Busy Bee Dog Toy Set

Appropriately named the “Busy Bee Toy set,” this toy is a perfect gift for an energetic pooch.

$24; waggo.com

3 of 9 Courtesy

Boat Show Canvas Toy

We’ve never met a growing pup who couldn’t resist the chewy temptations of Mom and Dad’s favorite shoes. The beauty of these plush-filled kicks is that their destruction won’t result in a time out.

Starting at $12 each; harrybarker.com

4 of 9 Courtesy

Zippy Paws Strawberry Donutz Plush Toy

Take a cue from dog lover Lena Dunham and pamper your friend with a freshly baked—or stitched—donut.

$4; dogsupplies.com

5 of 9 Courtesy

Koko Chewnel Perfume Plush Dog Toy

No one can resist a bottle of Chewnel—not even your darling pup. Get this stuffed bottle for your mini-me, and a real one for yourself.

$12; jet.com

6 of 9 Courtesy

Oscar Newman Birthday Surprise Cake Doy Toy Set

Stash this birthday cake full of toys for your growing canine’s next birthday bash.

$50; wfieldsforpets.com

7 of 9 Courtesy

Pizza Dog Toy

Do not give your dog pizza unless it’s this adorable deep-dish slice.

$14; etsy.com

8 of 9 Courtesy

Rubber Stick Dog Toy Blue

This bright rubber toy is about to be your pup’s new favorite stick, and is less likely to get lost in the woods.

$10; mungoandmaud.com

9 of 9 Courtesy

Carnival Pet Tent Dog Bed

We can only image how fun Fido’s dreams will be sleeping in this carnival-themed tent. Now where do we find an adult-sized one for our office?

$75; gwlittle.com

